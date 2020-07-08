Premier lands in Gladstone to reveal key project plans

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher last May at the North Oil recycling facility at Yarwun.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Gladstone today, accompanying Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to deliver a key announcement for the region.

The $350 million Rodds Bay Solar Farm will create more than 300 jobs, Ms Palaszczuk said.

She said the 300 megawatt farm had received a welcome cash injection with the news UK company United Green would acquire a majority stake in the farm's owner, Renew Estate.

The premier is due to fly into Gladstone this morning and will make the announcement at 10am.

This is the first time Ms Palaszczuk has visited Gladstone since May 30 last year.

A spokeswoman said Ms Palaszczuk would have liked to get back to Gladstone sooner.

"Due to COVID restrictions travel has been unfortunately challenging this year, and she would have liked to get back sooner," the spokeswoman said.