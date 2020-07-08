Premier inspects new $42 million Gladstone ED

The Premier is speaking at the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department, which is set to open on August 5.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk toured the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department today delivering glowing praise for the facility, which is due to open on August 5.

In addition to providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities for patients, Ms Palaszczuk said 30 extra full-time staff would be employed to deliver a range of essential health services.

“This is fantastic, it just keeps going and going,” she said as CQHHS Executive Director Gladstone and Banana Sandy Munro and Glenn Butcher MP showed her around the ED.

The new facility was something she said the government had promised in 2016, and it was pleasing to see it was ready to open.

“It’s wonderful to be here with Minister Glenn Butcher and our mayor, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett,” she said.

“Back in 2016 we had a community cabinet out at Tannum Sands where we promised to do this massive expansion of the emergency department here at the Gladstone Hospital.

“That promise was made and it’s now completed.

“A $42 million dollar investment and over 60 jobs (in construction) in local employment and this will be operational in August, the fifth of August we will be able to accept patients here.”

The premier said the emergency department was double the capacity of the facility it replaced.

“It will double the capacity up to 22 beds, it’s about a 22,000 square metre footprint,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We know how important health is to Queensland families, and this was a commitment my government made and this is a commitment that my government is delivering to the people of Gladstone.

“I really want to thank Glenn for being such a strong advocate and for helping to deliver this facility for the people of the Gladstone region.

“The delivery of the brand new emergency department is looking after families in the region and is great news for the community.”

Ms Munro said the hospital was visited by 100 patients a day or about 35,000 every year.

She said initially 14 treatment spaces in the ED would be opened, with the others to come online soon after.

“This facility is future proofing heath services in the Gladstone region,” she said.

“We will not open all of the build in its initial stages.”

Ms Munro said as recruitment was finalised for the 30 full-time positions more of the ED would come online.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he was proud to deliver on a promise to the Gladstone people he made after being elected in 2016.

“One of the things the community made loud and clear to me was the heath services here needed fixing in Gladstone,” he said.

“So I went to the premier and we had our first community cabinet here in Gladstone and talked to the premier about it.

“She has now delivered what we see today, a $42 million accident and emergency department for Gladstone.

“This comes on top of the Mater Hospital purchase that heath Minister (Steven) Miles made a few months ago, that will see our health services in Gladstone continue to get better.”

Mr Butcher said it was a very proud moment for him as Member for Gladstone.

“We have also made the announcement today of $5 million going towards making sure that we have the staff to facilitate this wonderful new build,” he said.

“Thirty new nurses, doctors, administration and other positions as well will now fill this wonderful space.

“This is a proud, proud moment and wonderful news for the people of Gladstone.”

Following the tour, Ms Palaszczuk went to Gladstone Region Council chambers to discuss issues pertaining to the region with Mayor Matt Burnett and staff.