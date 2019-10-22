Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time last week, Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Politics

Premier guilty of contempt, ordered to apologise

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2019 10:35 AM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has been ordered to apologise to Parliament after being found guilty of contempt for stripping the Katter's Australian Party of its resources when its MPs would not denounce then Senator Fraser Anning.

Parliament's powerful Ethics Committee handed down its report into the matter this morning, 12 months after the matter was initially referred by Speaker Curtis Pitt.

"The committee finds that the actions of the Premier in threatening to withdraw parliamentary resources from KAP members unless they made a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator (Fraser) Anning's Speech in the Senate, and withdrawing parliamentary resources from KAP members on the basis that they failed to make a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator Anning's Speech in the Senate amounted to an improper interference with the free performance by the KAP members of their duties and constitutes a contempt of the parliament."

"Where the Premier fell into error was to link the review of the KAP's additional resources, and the ultimate withdrawal of those resources, with the call to denounce Senator Anning's statement.

But the committee found there were "mitigating circumstances", finding the apology to be an "adequate penalty" for the contempt.

