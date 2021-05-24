Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk got her flu vaccine on Monday, despite mounting pressure for her to get vaccinated against Covid. Picture: Bronwyn Farr

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk got her flu vaccine on Monday, despite mounting pressure for her to get vaccinated against Covid. Picture: Bronwyn Farr

Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally rolled up her sleeve after days of outrage – but not for the reason you might think.

The Queensland premier and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young received the flu vaccine on Monday afternoon.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the pair would get their Covid‐19 jabs in two weeks time.

Pressure has been mounting on Ms Palaszczuk to get the vaccine, after she became Australia’s only eligible premier not to roll up her sleeve.

Despite being over the age of 50, it’s unclear whether she will get the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer one.

“I’ll be talking to my GP in two weeks’ time,” she said on Monday.

“I’m happy with either.”

Ms Palaszczuk said it would depend on whether she was required to go to Tokyo with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the coming weeks.

Queensland will start rolling out mass vaccination centres from July. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The Queensland Government will be opening 14 community hubs across the state from July to help deliver the Covid-19 vaccine to as many people as possible.

“The rollout will gather pace as more and more supply comes on hand,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

People aged 40 to 49 will also be able to sign up to get vaccinated, to ensure supply isn’t wasted.

Originally published as Premier gets jab - but not for Covid-19