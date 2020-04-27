Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

27th Apr 2020 8:49 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier will will hold a press conference this morning to update the state on the latest coronavirus news.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

 

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential itms, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

 

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

 

Originally published as Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ Hospital suspends water births

        premium_icon CQ Hospital suspends water births

        News The temporary suspension is due to coronavirus and measures to keep staff and expectant mothers safe.

        Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        premium_icon Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        News Suncorp Insurance is looking to recoup costs from the 2012 crash

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        ‘What happened?’: 66yo in court again after 15 years

        premium_icon ‘What happened?’: 66yo in court again after 15 years

        Crime Former truck driver didn’t know how the stolen items went missing