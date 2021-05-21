Premier, CHO reveal when they’ll finally get their COVID jab

A third of Aussie adults are unlikely to get COVID vaccination

Queensland's three leaders at the forefront of the state's COVID-19 battle are yet to receive their vaccine despite urging the public to get jabbed as soon as possible.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, chief health officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath have not received their first vaccine dose.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms D'Ath have previously said they would get the jab, but have not wanted to use doses destined for Queenslanders.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would be talking to her GP and receive the flu shot next week.

"A lot of people are getting their flu shots because we're coming into flu season - and then I'll be getting my COVID vaccine," she said.

"Dr Young is happy to wait her turn, just like everybody else.

"She's not in the vulnerable category like other people are and she'll get her vaccine at the appropriate time."

All three women, aged 50 years or older, are eligible for the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

However, the three women are included in the 1B round, making them eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman. Picture David Clark

Queensland Health told Neil Breen's 4BC Breakfast show on Friday that Dr Young would receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is considered superior to Astra Zeneca.

"Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young will receive her flu and COVID-19 vaccinations over the next several weeks," Queensland Health told 4BC.

"The chief health officer is part of the COVID-19 response.

"We've said we want all of our workforce who are part of the response category 1B to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible

"As she is part of category 1B, the response group, she will be getting vaccinated with Pfizer."

Australian Medical Association of Queensland chief Chris Perry called for the state's leaders to stand up and be vaccinated to show they have full confidence in the vaccines.

"Now is the time for Queenslanders' trusted leaders to lead the way. There is hesitancy and AstraZeneca has been linked to blood clots but the risks are low - you are probably more likely to be hit by lightning," Prof Perry said.

The Queensland chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Bruce Willett said it was time for Queensland leaders to show the public that they are confident in having their jabs.

"I understand why they held off at the beginning of the rollout as they didn't want to use up supply. I felt the same. But now it's time to quash hesitancy and make sure as many Queenslanders as possible are vaccinated," he said.

"A marketing campaign with advertisements on television like they have in New Zealand would help.

"People need an explanation as to why the risks are low. GPs are spending up to 45 minutes in one appointment talking it through with patients."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison hit the headlines when he received his Pfizer jab on March 14 as did Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton when he was vaccinated with Astra Zeneca on April 21.

