Premier calls on feds to help fix system in ‘crisis’

Ambulance ramping has been an issue across the country, including Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia. Picture: Chris Kidd

The Queensland Premier revealed her plea to federal counterparts to help solve the chronic issue of hospital bed shortages and ambulance ramping after reports a man waited 26 hours in an emergency department for treatment.

Neville Clayton died less than a week after he endured several heart attacks amid a harrowing wait at Ipswich Hospital that the opposition described as “absolutely tragic”.

The man’s son, former nurse Anthony Clayton, shared his father’s story in the hope of forcing change to a health sector plagued by an undersupply of hospital beds and common anecdotes of paramedics waiting for hours to admit patients to emergency departments.

“Like so many other Queenslanders, he’s been let down by a system that’s in crisis,” Queensland opposition health spokesperson Ros Bates told NCA NewsWire.

“As a nurse, I know that our hospitals are stretched to the limit and frontline staff are doing an exceptional job under immense stress.

“The state government must work towards solutions like more beds across the state, better triage and real-time monitoring of our emergency departments.”

Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to face criticism about the undersupply of hospital beds in Queensland. Picture David Clark

Annastacia Palaszczuk responded to the growing pressure on the health system by declaring “it’s not unique to Queensland” after similar reports continue to emerge out of Tasmania and South Australia.

The Premier said she asked for the issue to be placed on the national cabinet agenda as well as flagging the growing concern with the commonwealth health department.

She questioned why the number of patients presenting at emergency departments had swollen so dramatically following the pandemic-induced lockdowns, work from home directions and forced telehealth appointment alternatives.

“It’s not unique to Queensland, it’s happening right across our nation, and I do hope we’ll have a really good conversation at national cabinet about some of those underlying causes,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Thursday morning.

“The Health Minister has allocated a considerable amount of money and that money is being directed to the HHS (Hospital and Health Services) to try and alleviate that problem.”

Earlier in the month, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced an extra $100 million to address the issue. She told state parliament that it would create 65 news beds in facilities in Ipswich, West Moreton and Greater Brisbane.

But state member for Traeger Robbie Katter declared the issue was a result of “chronic underfunding” as the sector’s peak body said the funding boost was “nowhere near enough”, insisting the state was in desperate need of 1500 more beds.

“That $100m will open 65 more beds,” Australian Medical Association Queensland president Chris Perry told Channel 9 on Wednesday.

“It’s a drop in the ocean.”

Dr Perry said the issue began to 30 years ago when the “health economists” suggested day surgery would save money because it meant patients recovering from a hernia operation, for example, could be treated at home and a greater supply of bed places wasn’t needed to be built.

He said this solution led to hospitals being built with far too few bed spaces.

“The hospitals need to be expanded,” he said. “They’re way, way too small.”



