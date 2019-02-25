DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will work with the Commonwealth to encourage more specialists to move to regional and remote Queensland, amid criticism over the level of maternity services available for the bush.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: “In some instances, it is hard to do so in terms of getting the qualified staff to some of our more remote locations.” Picture: Evan Morgan

The Sunday Mail revealed rural women were being handed DIY birth kits by doctors who feared they would not make it to a hospital in time.

LNP leader Deb Freck­lington described the situation as a crisis. "If you are a mum in Brisbane and you were handed a do-it-yourself kit, you would be shocked," she said.

But the Government yesterday insisted they were working on a solution.

"Queensland is a big state ... and what we try to do is ensure that services are there for families and people as much as possible," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In some instances, it is hard to do so in terms of getting the qualified staff to some of our more remote locations."

She said the Rural Maternity Taskforce, established by Health Minister Steven Miles to investigate the current situation, would be making recommendations to help improve services.

Mr Miles yesterday tried to downplay the crisis.

He claimed Queensland Health had informed him DIY birth kits had not been handed out for some years, despite rural generalist GP obstetrician Dr John Hall and a midwife confirming it was a current practice.

Mr Miles did say he could not rule out GPs providing the kits to mothers.

"It is certainly not common practice within Queensland Health," Mr Miles said.

"Obviously, we would prefer to be delivering more rural birthing services, but the first test has to be whether that can be done safely."

Dr Hall told The Courier-Mail last night: "I can confirm that I had a phone conversation with Dr Peter Gillies, CEO of the DDHHS, on Saturday in which I made it clear I had heard first hand from a senior GP obstetrician currently working in the Dalby Maternity Unit that distribution of the birth kits was still current practice."

"I have also worked in the Dalby Maternity unit as a GP Obstetrician.

"It is true that women who can no longer birth in Chinchilla, due to frequent ­bypass and subsequent shutdown are more likely to be given such kits, and deliver before arrival to hospital."