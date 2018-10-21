Menu
WARM WEATHER: Could this be a sign of what we should expect in Summer?
Weather

Prelude to summer: warmer week predicted for the region

Mark Zita
by
21st Oct 2018 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
THE Gladstone Region's in for a slightly warmer than average week, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach the low thirties.   On Sunday morning, the Gladstone radar site reported a maximum temperature of 28C at 9:20am, but the bureau predicting a partly cloudy day with a maximum temperature of 29C.   It is predicted these conditions will continue well in to next week, with maximum temperatures varying between 29C and 30C.   However on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted possible showers for the region.   Meteorologist Aditi Sharan said as we head towards summer, those temperatures will be rising even further.   "The winds are shifting a bit northerly, so that's also bringing in warm air," he said.   On Monday, a partly cloudy is expected again, with a maximum temperature of 30C, with a slight chance of showers predicted in the afternoon or evening.   Mr Sharan also said those predicted showers are due to increased moisture in the air.   "There could be a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon," he said.   Light winds are also in the forecast.  

