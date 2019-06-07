Prehistoric invasion at the Gladstone Show

6th generation show worker Bree Roberts will be assisting with some of the Gladstone Show's biggest drawcards this weekend which includes giant dinosaurs.

6th generation show worker Bree Roberts will be assisting with some of the Gladstone Show's biggest drawcards this weekend which includes giant dinosaurs. Matt Taylor GLA050619DINO

GLADSTONE Show patrons are in for a prehistoric surprise nature.

Part of this year's entertainment include the Queensland debut of a 3m tall and 3.6m long dinosaur.

Inside the costume is fifth-generation entertainer Lewis Gilmore operating one of the most "complex” costumes he's ever encountered.

"We wanted to bring something different to the Australian show circuit,” he said.

"We came across the idea of dinosaur puppets.

"We found different ones from all across the world.”

Inside the dinosaur Mr Gilmore has two different controllers - one entirely for the mouth and roaring - a flat screen so he can see outside and two fans.

"(The dinosaur is) definitely a poser, he loves a photo,” Mr Gilmore said.

"He does a smile and his signature roar - it does scare a few people.

"There are some daring kids who run up and give a pat and cuddle.”

The Gilmores' history in the entertainment industry stems back several generations.

Mr Gilmore's great grandfather travelled from America to Australia to start the Gilmore circus.

Since then the family has expanded their involvement in the show circuit, including work in sideshow alley and animal farms.

One month a year Mr Gilmore calls Beenleigh home, but for the other 11 he roams around the show circuit with his family and girlfriend.

"Sometimes I dream of doing something different, but I think it would be pretty boring,” he said.

"I like the idea of having a different backyard every week.”

This year will be his 12th visit to the Gladstone show.

He said it was always a highlight on the show circuit.

"It's got a bit of everything,” he said.

"Always good food, good entertainment in the ring, it's a good atmosphere.

"We're just happy to be here and we can't wait for everyone to come down and experience the dinosaurs.