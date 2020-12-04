Menu
Anita Brown pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs.
Crime

Pregnant woman was getting drugs for her brother

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
A PREGNANT Tannum Sands mum who pleaded guilty to supplying drugs to her brother said she didn’t use the drugs herself.

Anita Ray Brown, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to supplying dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

Police conducted a search warrant at Brown’s Tannum Sands address on September 17 where they found texts on her phone relating to the supply of marijuana on July 13 and July 27 to her brother.

During a police interview, Brown admitted she agreed to the supply but the transaction did not go through.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her 38 weeks’ pregnant client did not use the drugs herself but knew of people who could help her brother.

Ms Wierland said her client understood the seriousness of the charge.

Brown was placed on 12 months’ probation with no conviction recorded.

