Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pregnant woman 'shocked' after testing positive for meth

Emily Bradfield
by
19th Aug 2019 6:15 AM | Updated: 27th Aug 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PREGNANT woman couldn't hold back tears as a magistrate handed down parenting advice in the Dalby Magistrates Court this week.   

Tiffany Ann Rose Laurie appeared on two drug driving charges.   

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tahana told the court on March 16, Laurie's vehicle was intercepted on the Warrego Highway where she tested positive for methamphetamine.   

She again tested positive four months later when she was intercepted by a static roadside drug testing unit on Nicholson St.  

Defence lawyer Michael Corbin told the court his client was "completely surprised" and "very distressed" by the positive drug test.   

He told the court Laurie ceased use of the drug as soon as she found out she was pregnant, about a week and a half after the first offence, and could only explain the positive test as a result of someone using passing through her house.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop was unconvinced by the explanation.   

"The reality is methamphetamine doesn't stay in your system for that long ... somehow it got there," she said.   

Mr Corbin told the court the positive drug test sparked a child protection investigation as Laurie is 25 weeks pregnant with four other children in the regular care of her and her partner.   

She was cleared from investigation after passing two urine drug tests.  

Ms Mossop handed down a lesson on parenting when delivering her sentence.  

"If you are silly enough to use drugs, particularly when you're pregnant, you now know what is at stake," she said.

"Sometimes bad things happen at a good time... this is an opportunity for you to get off drugs and concentrate on being a good parent."  

Laurie pleaded guilty to two offences of driving while relevant drug was present.  

Ms Mossop fined Laurie and disqualified her from driving for a total of two months.

dalby drug driver drugs magistrates court methamhetamine

Top Stories

    MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    premium_icon MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    Council News GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has explained how rates are calculated, amid an increasing outcry for rates to be decreased.

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:49 AM
    REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    Business A Viva Energy spokeswoman said they're excited to announce the date

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:48 AM
    Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    premium_icon Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    News Gladstone man tells court his mum usually keeps him in line

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    premium_icon Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    Business This is why they were awarded best in the state and country