Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Pregnant woman injured in violent home invasion

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Mar 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An expectant mother is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a violent home invasion overnight.

Townsville Police confirmed they were still looking for two men who were armed with a pick-style weapon when they attacked the woman in her Condon home.

Kirwan station officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said the woman was confronted by the men in her lounge room about 10pm.

A struggle erupted and the woman suffered some scratches to her arms and "marks" to her stomach.

She told police she was pregnant.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Jabiru St about 10pm and took a woman to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Act Snr Sgt Cupitt said there was no witnesses to the incident.

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating the incident.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime home attack pregnant woman queensland crime

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 11:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Who will run East Shores’ new waterfront cafe

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who will run East Shores’ new waterfront cafe

        News The familiar faces will be serving up pizzas, coffee, seafood and beers from Gladstone’s first microbrewery.

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:13 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        News The Observer asked its readers who was the best personal trainer in the region...

        Rio Tinto celebrates role of women

        premium_icon Rio Tinto celebrates role of women

        News OLYMPIC gold medallist shares her story of triumph over adversity this...

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Church implements mass changes amid virus concerns

        premium_icon Church implements mass changes amid virus concerns

        News Holy water removed from churches and handshakes avoided in church precautions...

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM