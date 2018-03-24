BREAKING: Pregnant woman, 5yo taken to hospital after crash

ROLLOVER: Three patients have been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

A PREGNANT woman and a 5-year-old child have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Hwy this morning.

An adult man of unknown age is also being taken to hospital with unknown injuries, though initial reports indicated a passenger was being treated by bystanders for whiplash before emergency services arrived.

The rollover occurred around 11.20am near the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Jefferis Rd at Burua.

A QAS spokesman said the 5-year-old child and pregnant woman had suffered no obvious injuries and were being taken to hospital as a precaution, though he did not know the condition of the male patient.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.