Young mother airlifted after 3 days of labour pain

A 25-YEAR-OLD pregnant woman was airlifted from a Diglum property this morning after three days of labour pain prompted her to call 000.

Ambulances were unable to respond to the woman's call due to flooding in the Calliope area, prompting the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to be called in.

The woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant with her second child, told the emergency dispatcher she had not experienced similar pains when pregnant with her first child.

The woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant with her second child, told the emergency dispatcher she had not experienced similar pains when pregnant with her first child.

She was treated by the on-board doctor and paramedics.

Despite initially requesting to be taken to Gladstone Hospital, the woman was taken to Rockhampton due to weather conditions in Gladstone.