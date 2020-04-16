Pregnant Insta-model avoids jail over $1m drug racket

Pregnant former Commonwealth Bank teller-turned-Instagram fitness model Mary Vincent Molloy, who got caught up in a $1m drug racket, has been spared jail.

Pregnant former Commonwealth Bank teller-turned-Instagram fitness model Mary Vincent Molloy, who got caught up in a $1m drug racket, has been spared jail.

A PREGNANT former Commonwealth Bank teller-turned-Instagram fitness model has been spared jail for trafficking in MDA and selling cocaine, partly due to "coronavirus considerations".

Mary Vincent Molloy, 27, formerly of Newstead and Bulimba, was today given a suspended three-year sentence by Supreme Court Justice John Bond today because of reasons including "covid-19 considerations" and the fact that she is six months pregnant.

Molloy, who used to have 70,000 followers on Instagram, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including one of being a party to boyfriend Jason Atkins' trafficking in MDA worth up to $1m, 12 charges of supplying cocaine worth $5900, as well as other charges including possession of a cryovac machine.

Mary Molloy avoided jail after pleading guilty

MDA is an entactogen and stimulant that can provide some psychedelic effects. It's often compared to MDMA, which it resembles in many ways.

The court heard that she fell into selling cocaine in 2015 while in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship with Atkins, and she was forced to collect drug debts for him in late 2017 and early 2018 after Atkins' MDA business crashed when police seized 24,959 pills worth $1m which had been transported from Sydney.

Mary Molloy

The court heard Atkins, who is alleged to have made $200,000 profit pushing pills in Brisbane between August 2016 and April 2018, is yet to be sentenced, the court heard.

His drug money paid the rent on their luxury home, the court heard.

Atkins allegedly told Molloy that she and her sister and mother "would be at risk" and would be assaulted unless she helped him repay drug bosses by chasing down his drug debts.

As well as turning debt collector Molloy sold a $25,000 ring in a fire-sale to a friend to get cash in a hurry for Atkins, and Atkins allegedly forced her to transfer her ownership of a stake in a Brisbane F45 fitness gym to him, the court heard.

Molloy only learned of Atkins' job as a MDA pusher in late 2017 when his business went pear-shaped after police seized a $1m shipment of pills, and she worked with him as a party to his trafficking over three months, the court heard.

Mary Molloy is now pregnant.

Molloy's barrister Angus Edwards told the court she was ashamed and remorseful for her actions and that she didn't want to give birth in jail, especially with coronavirus around.

Molloy's friends have given character references to the court to testify that Molloy was emotionally and physically abused during her relationship with Atkins, and that they saw her with injuries.

Mary Molloy

She voluntarily gave up selling cocaine in 2015, two years before police learned of her selling the drug and charged her.

Mr Edwards described Molloy to the court as a "young woman who lost herself while in this relationship" to Atkins but whom had worked to rehabilitate herself since breaking up with him.

Atkins ostracised her from her family, controlled her money and her life and introduced her to the world of drugs, Mr Edwards told the court.

Molloy is now married and her first child is due to be born in July, the court heard.

She previously worked for the Commonwealth Bank at their Queen St Mall branch as a teller until May 2014, when she quit and later sued the company claiming unlawful discrimination and that she was sexually harassed.

She later withdrew her claim.

Originally published as Pregnant Insta-model avoids jail over $1m drug racket