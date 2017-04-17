Pregnancy test reveals truth of underage girl's relationship

A PREGNANCY test kit revealed an underage girl had sex with her older boyfriend which lead him to face court on several charges last month.

The former Gladstone man was 17 years and 10 months old at the time he had sex with his girlfriend who was 14 years and five months.

The girl was living with her grandparents at the time of this offence and other offences the man pleaded guilty to in the Rockhampton District Court on March 31.

The court heard the pair met in 2015 and became friends on social media.

She was living with her grandparents, who at one point went on holidays, and the man stole several items from her grandparents house and tried to sell the items.

The court heard it was discovered the man and the underage girl had sex via a pregnancy test kit found.

The defendant's lawyer told the court the sex was consensual.

The defendant was charged for the stealing offence and underage sex when he continued offending, the court heard.

"Most troubling is that while you were on bail, you continued to communicate with (her)," Judge Michael Burnett said while sentencing the now 19-year-old.

"You sent a photo of yourself exposed and requested she send photos of herself. She sent seven."

He said the offences committed by the defendant were serious and the laws were in place to protect children "from their own stupidity".

The defendant had been on a community service order at the time he committed the underage sex offence. The court heard he had received the community service order for previous stealing offences.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court in March to having sex with a minor, stealing, burglary, exposing a minor to indecent material, possession of child exploitation material and breaching bail.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to a 12-month prison term suspended immediately with a two-year operational period for the underage sex offence.

For the other offences, he received a variety of prison terms lower than the main charge, along with an 18-month probation period.

All sentences are to be served concurrently.

The man has relocated to another Central Queensland town.