Precious community asset celebrates 15 years

MILESTONE: Senior customer service officer Judy Major has worked at the Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre since it opened. The centre celebrated its 15th birthday yesterday. Matt Harris GLA300119RTC

FIFTEEN years down and it's hoped there will be many more to come at the Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre.

Locals had an opportunity to have their say on the centre yesterday with Gladstone Regional Council looking to re-vamp it in the near future.

RTC staff and Gladstone Region councillors Rick Hansen, Glenn Churchill, Kahn Goodluck and Natalia Muszkat were on hand to talk to constituents about the centre and other council-related matters.

It also marked a milestone for senior customer service officer Judy Major, who has been at the centre since opening day in 2004.

"I can't believe it's been 15 years already. It's gone so quickly and it's nice to see a good turn up," she said.

"Over the years I've been a supervisor and postal manager but here we wear a number of different hats because we control the library, Australia Post and council so there's a lot of multi-tasking."

Cr Hansen said the centre was a crucial asset for the people of Mount Larcom and surrounds.

"We've had a few ideas to come out of the general public who have turned up here - probably between 30-40, which is very good - it shows the interest from the community in this place," he said.

"It's their space to do transactions, post office especially, but you can get the internet, it's a library and you can do your business online from here.

"It's a very integral part of the community."

Community members who were unable to attend yesterday an online survey form can be found here.