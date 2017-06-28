Pre-op transgender Gladstone man terrified of all-male prison

THE LAWYER of a pre-operation transgender man has told a magistrate his client was terrified of going to an all-male prison.

Jamie Lee Fletcher, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction, one count of the possession of property having been used in the commission of a drug offence, and one count of possession of a used drug pipe.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said on May 25 police were called to Fletcher's address after a neighbour had filed a noise complaint.

Police arrived at about 12.09 and told Fletcher to keep the loud music down.

But Fletcher was having none of it and police were back knocking at Fletcher's door just under an hour later at 12.55am.

Looking inside the home, police noticed a bong which had been used for smoking drugs.

A search of the home also located an electric grinder, suspected to have been used to measure out quantities of drugs.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said his client suffered from schizophrenia and was worried the offences would mean jail-time.

"My client, who is pre-operation transgender, is absolutely terrified of going to a male prison,” he said.

However, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said a prison term was way out of range for Fletcher's level of offending.

She imposed that Fletcher complete 40 hours of a community service order.