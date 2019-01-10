Praise for Deepwater community's resilience in aftermath

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett speaks to the media while attending a property on Deepwater Road where he got hands on in helping Team Rubicon Australia and a number of volunteers in cleaning up one of the properties that was hit worst by the bushfires.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett speaks to the media while attending a property on Deepwater Road where he got hands on in helping Team Rubicon Australia and a number of volunteers in cleaning up one of the properties that was hit worst by the bushfires. MATT TAYLOR

STATE member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says community clean-ups like the one that took place at George Spiteri's property in Deepwater yesterday shows "great faith in our communities and humanity."

Mr Bennett attended the property on Deepwater Road yesterday where he got hands on in helping Team Rubicon Australia and a number of volunteers in cleaning up one of the worst hit homes.

He said the work of the community since the bushfires that devastated the area six weeks ago was amazing.

"We again thank our community, and we all have to play our role in making sure the community recovery is as successful as it can be," he said.

"Whether we have floods or fires our community is great and it shows resilience, and that's why we live here and that's why we're proud.

"It's amazing because it gives us great faith in our communities and great faith in humanity that 40 odd volunteers end up here today for an impromptu clean-up day."

While Mr Burnett thanked volunteers for their efforts, he wanted to send a clear message that many residents were still doing it tough.

While he was unable to reveal the economic toll of the disaster, Mr Bennett said millions had been spent on the recovery phase that was likely to go on for many years.

He said it's important for residents to continue to reach out and ask for help where it's needed.

"If people want to have their say about what their thoughts are about fire management or vegetation management they can, but again I want to stress the community output here today is about making sure recovery is front and centre," he said.

"This was a damaging fire and not only is it the financial issues but the environmental issues and let's not forget the mental health issues of people who've been affected.

"We want to make sure days like today are good news stories as we begin to rebuild this community."

Matt Taylor