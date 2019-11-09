Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: GP Shortage is set to worse in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
WARNING: GP Shortage is set to worse in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
Health

Practice managers warn GP shortage to worsen

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of medical practice managers is warning Gladstone’s already limited number of general practitioners will drop by January.

Since a federal legislation change on July 1 Gladstone and Tannum Sands practices must hire Australian doctors who have passed their Australian GP exam or doctors who have worked in Australia for 10 years.

A combined 11 practices across the region have 39.2 full-time equivalent GPs and six registrars.

This number is expected to drop to 36.6 FTE GPs and 3.4 registrars by the start of next year.

Gladstone GP Super Clinic and Calliope Medical Centre practice manager Annette Coleborn said she had two Australian trained doctors about to retire.

“I’m not going to get an Australian trained doctor to come to replace them,” Ms Coleborn said.

Toolooa Family Practice manager Sam Moore said she was fortunate to have five GPs but did not have the space to house them all and was unable to relocate under the Distribution Priority Area changes.

“For some practices now there’s an issue but the biggest thing I think are the issues to come,” Mrs Moore said.

“I don’t think any of us have had Australian doctors willing to move to Gladstone and join any of our clinics.”

Both managers agreed better incentives were needed to attract GPs to Gladstone.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said he had been liaising with Minister for Regional Services Mark Coulton’s office to find a solution.

“This is a priority,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The Primary Health Network and the State Government also need to be factored into the solution package.”

Mr Coulton said addressing health workforce issues was not simple and required a mix of short, medium and long-term strategies.

“This is a challenging policy area for rural and remote areas across the country, however, Gladstone is a vibrant regional centre and I encourage doctors to consider moving to the region,” Mr Coulton said.

“The Department of Health, Health Workforce Queensland and the Rural Doctors Association of Australia is working with the community and other agencies to develop a local plan.

“I recently joined regional medical leaders at the Rural Medicines Australia Conference to discuss ways to address workforce distribution in the Gladstone area and develop a local workforce strategy to support the region.”

distribution priority area gladstone gp shortage gp shortage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        premium_icon ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        News Edible garden, waterwise garden and balcony garden were just a few categories awarded at the My Home Awards.

        Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        premium_icon Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        News CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work...

        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66...

        BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        Crime Ten locations have been struck by thieves in Gladstone this week including a...