QUICK: Miranda Boller competing at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association finals last year. Matt Taylor GLA241118DRAG
Practice makes perfect ahead of new drags season

MATT HARRIS
4th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
DRAG RACING: Thrill seekers had a relaxed and social day out at Benaraby Raceway at the weekend as they ramped up preparations ahead of Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships later this month.

Drivers had a chance to test and tune their rides with many putting in long hours underneath the hood during the summer break.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said the day helped with preparations leading into the racing season.

"The idea of the day was for club members to pay their membership and if they'd been doing something to their vehicles over the break they could test to see if what they've done has worked," Williams said.

"There was one very potent vehicle - Ashley Pimm's - that he'd been trying to sort out for 18 months and he was finally able to do a bit of tweaking and get it sorted out.

"Others have done a few modifications they're happy with."

All drivers are now eyeing off the opening round of the CQDRA Championships scheduled for February 23.

"There's stories of new members and new vehicles coming and other members who have stepped up to more high-performance brackets with new vehicles," Williams said.

"Hopefully it will all lead into a good year."

Benaraby will host an Off Street Meet on February 22, allowing drivers a final chance at preparing for the CQDRA season.

Williams said they were looking for volunteers ahead of the new seasons.

"They'll get fed and watered," he said.

Stay tuned ahead of the new season by visiting the CQDRA Facebook page or website.

