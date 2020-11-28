Powerlines fall on houses at Calliope

Ergon Energy was called to Arcadia and Morcombe Streets at Calliope overnight after live powerlines were brought down in the area Picture: Rae Wilson

Ergon Energy was called to Arcadia and Morcombe Streets at Calliope overnight after live powerlines were brought down in the area Picture: Rae Wilson

FALLEN powerlines at Calliope cut electricity to several streets last night as live wires dangled over houses in some places Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has said.

Ergon Energy and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Arcadia Street just after 1am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics, police and QFES attended.

When they arrived on the scene they found live powerlines down in Arcadia Street and Morcombe Street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the incident, to assist Ergon Energy and police.

Queensland Police set up an exclusion zone in Calliope last night after live powerlines were brought down in Arcadia and Morcombe Streets. Picture: Zizi Averill

The spokeswoman said an exclusion zone was set up covering a number of residences as Ergon Energy staff worked to rectify the problem.

Police and QFES fire fighters set up traffic controls in the area, while paramedics remained on standby.

The spokeswoman said the situation was rectified by 3am when the QFES crews returned to base.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no people required treatment at the incident.

At this stage it is not known what brought the powerlines down.

Paramedics were kept busy last night with a man taken to Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central, where a man fell 20 metres down an embankment just before 11pm.

