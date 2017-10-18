BREAKING: Power out after truck collides with powerlines

Powerlines are down on the corner of Barney and Young Sts at Barney Point.

7.40am | Ergon Energy is at the scene of fallen powerlines at Barney Point and is currently making the scene safe.

A truck driver, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

It is unconfirmed what condition he is in.

Truck hits powerlines at Barney Point. Sarah Steger

7.20am | THE wet roads have played havoc in the region this morning with powerlines down after a truck crash in Barney Point.

A truck has crashed at the intersection of Barney St and Young St, bringing down powerlines and knocking over a road sign on a small island in the middle of the road.

A witness on the scene said the driver was in a really bad way. He also said the intersection was "really tight".

"If you don't know the area it's a very hard turn to make," he said.

The witness said they did not care the power was down, they were just worried about the driver.

The Queensland Police Service are talking to the driver now who looks very distressed.

Another witness said she believed the male driver was possibly having a panic attack.

The intersection at is closed and people should avoid the area, with police conducting traffic control.

Residents are urged to remain indoors until Ergon Energy has dealt with the power lines strewn across the road.

According to Ergon Energy, 542 customers in the area have had their power affected.

Updates to follow.