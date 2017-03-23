Powering up: Miriam Vale set to become big tourist stop

There could be almost 1 million electric and natural gas vehicles in Australia by 2025, according to Energy Supply Association of Australia.

MIRIAM Vale could soon become a hotspot for green travellers, with plans to install an electric car charging station in the town.

Gladstone Regional Council has approved an Economic Development Queensland request to install the charging station.

There are plans to roll out a number of charging stations between Brisbane and Cairns this year, as part of the State Government's super electric highway initiative.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the charging station would be a boost to Miriam Vale businesses.

"Businesses and services in Miriam Vale stand to benefit from having an electric vehicle charging station within the vicinity, as vehicle owners will have to spend a considerable time in town while their vehicles charges," Cr Burnett said.

"The charging station, coupled with the recent refurbishment of the Alf Larson/Lions Park site, will make Miriam Vale a popular stopping point for travellers through our region."

Works and Traffic Committee chair Cr Peter Masters said Miriam Vales was an ideal spot for the charging station.

"Economic Development Queensland identified suitable locations for charging stations based on ease of access from the highway, and easy access to electric power source supply for ease of installation," Cr Masters said.

"Miriam Vale's location is also a determining factor in its selection as a venue for the station, given that is situated between two other intended charging stations at Childers and Rockhampton."

The development will require four parking bays on Blomfield St, opposite council's Miriam Vale office.

The charging station will be funded, installed and operated by Ergon Energy or its associated entities.