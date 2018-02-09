Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Naval firepower coming to Gladstone this ANZAC Day

ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year.
ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year. contributed
Chris Lees
by

THERE will be some firepower in Gladstone at this year's Anzac Day.

HMAS Wollongong will be in port for the 2018 commemorations.

Lieutenant Nicholas Maguire said an official request had to be made to get the patrol boat here.

The ship's Navigating Officer said it was hoped there would be some events held while they were in port, although the finer details had to be "ironed out".

"Whatever we're asked on Anzac Day, within reason, we will provide," he said.

Depending on funding, the ship might be able to hold a Royal Australian Navy Ceremonial Sunset ceremony.

"Every night on the ship we pull down the Australian White Ensign, the ceremonial sunset is a bit more jazzy than that, we have rifles firing blank rounds and we have everyone dressed appropriately," he said.

"It's quite a spectacular event, we normally do it for people like the Governor and Governor General."

The Royal Australian Navy is not permitted to say when they will arrive in Gladstone.

Related Items

Topics:  anzac day military navy

Gladstone Observer
Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Opposition Leader, Bill shorten is in Gladstone today with promises of infrastructure funding if his party is elected to government.

People just aren't getting it: 6 drink drivers this week

Six new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

SIX new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Another attempt to re-float the Dianne will be made this weekend.

Rafting, a music comp and more, on this weekend

SUMMER PARTY: An event for the whole community.

Check out what's on offer in our region.

Local Partners