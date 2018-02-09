Naval firepower coming to Gladstone this ANZAC Day

ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year.

THERE will be some firepower in Gladstone at this year's Anzac Day.

HMAS Wollongong will be in port for the 2018 commemorations.

Lieutenant Nicholas Maguire said an official request had to be made to get the patrol boat here.

The ship's Navigating Officer said it was hoped there would be some events held while they were in port, although the finer details had to be "ironed out".

"Whatever we're asked on Anzac Day, within reason, we will provide," he said.

Depending on funding, the ship might be able to hold a Royal Australian Navy Ceremonial Sunset ceremony.

"Every night on the ship we pull down the Australian White Ensign, the ceremonial sunset is a bit more jazzy than that, we have rifles firing blank rounds and we have everyone dressed appropriately," he said.

"It's quite a spectacular event, we normally do it for people like the Governor and Governor General."

The Royal Australian Navy is not permitted to say when they will arrive in Gladstone.