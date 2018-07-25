Gladstone girls power trip to Canberra

GAME CHANGERS: The 2017 Country to Canberra participants leap for joy outside Parliament House.

YOUNG female trailblazers from Gladstone have the opportunity of a lifetime to take on the nation's power brokers in the country to Canberra 2018 Leadership Competition.

Now in its fifth year, this prestigious initiative is calling for rural and remote girls to apply for the opportunity to travel to the nation's capital on an all-expenses-paid "Power Trip" to represent their state.

2017 Gladstone student Merin Ward praised the initiative's impact on her future career opportunities.

"I got to be prime minister for the day and meet Malcolm Turnbull and Julie Bishop. It helped to open up a lot of doors to see what I might to do after high school," Merin said.

"It gave me a lot of insight into what I want to achieve in life."

The Year 12 Toolooa High School student is aiming for university studies next year.

"It was a great opportunity to go on the trip and at the moment I want to go to University of Queensland to study a dual degree of law and arts," Merin said.

"It was a game changer and taught me amazing skills and was a launching pad for me to go after my dreams."

Competition spokesperson Hannah Worsley said it was a great opportunity for rural and remote girls to undertake incredible leadership training while meeting with top politicians and CEOs.

Ms Worsley encouraged all eligible rural female high school students to take part in the initiative and get the kickstart they need to be voices for the best and brightest future leaders.

For further information go to www.countrytocanberra.com.au.

Entries close 11pm, September 1.