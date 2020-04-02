Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escape the scene of a tool shop break-in on a stolen ride-on lawnmower.

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the STHIL Garden Shed Shop on Morayfield Rd at Morayfield overnight, where they found the business' front fence partially damaged and a ride-on lawn mower missing from the property.

Police believe the thief left the scene on the lawn mower. It was found abandoned nearby sometime later.

Police are searching for the power tool pirate and are urging anyone with information to contact 131 444.

Originally published as Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

More Stories

break-in breaking and entering crime editors picks lawn mower power tools theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV services prepared for expected increase

        premium_icon DV services prepared for expected increase

        News Services have reshaped their structures to keep victims of family and domestic violence safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.

        Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

        premium_icon Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

        Crime ‘Your honour, not mate’: Magistrate unimpressed with his conduct.

        MP's phones ringing off the hook

        premium_icon MP's phones ringing off the hook

        News Questions range from what can be claimed to who can go fishing.

        Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

        premium_icon Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

        News There is “light at the end of the tunnel” for the owner of a new waterfront...