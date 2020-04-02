A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.

A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.

A MAN has escape the scene of a tool shop break-in on a stolen ride-on lawnmower.

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the STHIL Garden Shed Shop on Morayfield Rd at Morayfield overnight, where they found the business' front fence partially damaged and a ride-on lawn mower missing from the property.

Police believe the thief left the scene on the lawn mower. It was found abandoned nearby sometime later.

Police are searching for the power tool pirate and are urging anyone with information to contact 131 444.

Originally published as Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape