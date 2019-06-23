Menu
SWITCH EXTENSION: Regional farmers and businesses have been given an extra year by the State Government to switch power tariffs.
Power tariff switch extension for regional businesses

Melanie Whiting
by
23rd Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL farmers and businesses have been given an extra year to switch to standard power tariffs.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham has announced that the 30,000-plus customers on a collection of obsolete and transitional tariffs, some of which are more than 25 years old, would have until June 30, 2021 to make the move.

The independent Queensland Competition Authority began phasing out obsolete and transitional regional retail tariffs in 2012.

From July 1, 2019, no new customers will be able to sign up for them.

Dr Lynham said extending the deadline was about giving regional businesses and farmers extra time to make the most informed decision.

"It will give farmers and regional businesses extra time to look at options for saving power, such as how and when they use electricity, or installing more efficient irrigation pumps, refrigeration systems, LED lighting or solar panels," he said.

"It also will give businesses more time to understand the package of tariff options Ergon Energy has been working on with these regional customers now for some time."

Dr Lynham has urged all regional businesses on transitional or obsolete tariffs to contact Ergon Energy on 1300 554 029 to check what the right tariff is for their particular circumstances.

