Power station's first female apprentice in seven years

THE Gladstone Power Station has not had an apprentice like Olivia Atanasov in seven years.

The Toolooa State High School graduate, who has dreamed of becoming an electrician since she was 12, is the first female apprentice at the power station since 2010.

"It did surprise me I'm the first female apprentice in seven years ... but part of me expected it because there weren't too many girls in my classes at school," Olivia said.

"Maybe it's because it's expected that a man would do (this job), I'm not too sure."

Olivia has grown up around mining and industry, her family moved to Gladstone from Dysart 11 years ago.

She said it was "pretty awesome" to be accepted as an apprentice at NRG.

"I never thought I would get to NRG ... It's the first place you think of when you think electrical," she said.

For the next five years Olivia will complete her electrical instrumentation apprenticeship.

She is one of four apprentices in the power station's 2018 intake, who were picked from hundreds of applicants.

The four apprentices will rotate across different work areas every six months to gain experience across the site.