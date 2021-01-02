Menu
Power station worker sues for $750k for crushed fingers

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Jan 2021
A power station worker is suing for $750,000 after his fingers were crushed and burned in a workplace accident at Biloela in 2018.

Wade Watson, 32, has filed the lawsuit to the Rockhampton Supreme Court this month for personal injuries as a result of negligence against DHM Plant Services.

Mr Watson was employed to work at CS Energy’s Callide B Power Station, Biloela, as a scaffolder and boilermaker’s trade assistant.

The accident occurred on November 2, 2018, when Mr Watson was working with a team of four to remove a worn air heater.

The court document stated as the strap sprung back, it trapped Mr Watsons index and middle fingers against the hot metal from the recently welded stiffener brackets.

He suffered crush and burn injuries to his two fingers which he underwent multiple surgeries for and also has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Mr Watson claims to have a 16 per cent whole person impairment and has hypersensitivity, loss of strength, movement and dexterity in the damaged fingers.

He undertook administration and stores work however stopped work last month due to the injuries.

He is suing for $750,000 for damages.

No defence has yet been filed.

