Workers from the Callide Power Station outside the site after the explosion in May. Photo - William Debois
News

Power station claws its way back a month after explosion

Eilish Massie
22nd Jun 2021 5:45 PM
Unit B2 at Callide Power Station was brought back online on Tuesday.

After the explosion and fire at the power station in May, the generator was expected to be operational by June 20.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said the return of unit B2 was another important milestone for the Callide workforce and community.

“On the day we mark four weeks since Callide C went down, two of four units are now back online,” Mr de Brenni said.

“It is an incredible achievement and testament to the professionalism of CS Energy employees and contractors, that this has been done so safely and quickly.

“Like we saw with unit B1 last week, B2’s output will be safely and gradually ramped up to its full capacity over the next 48 hours.

“The focus then remains on unit C3, which is due back online next month.”

Mr de Brenni said the safety of the workforce remained the top priority.

CS Energy forecasts Unit C3 will be operational by July 2.

callide power station callide power station explosion minister for energy mick de brenni
