Power station battle fires up as election issue

ACCUSATIONS Queensland's renewable energy goal is hurting job security in Gladstone have been rubbished by the city's state member.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has defended his backing of renewable energy projects, describing it as the right way forward for Queensland.

The verbal spray at Mr Butcher was delivered by Nanango Liberal National Party member Deb Frecklington who accused him of "selling out” his electorate.

In the latest coal versus renewables debate Mrs Frecklington singled out jobs at Gladstone Power Station and Boyne Smelter Limited as being "at risk” should Queensland progress with its 50% renewable energy target by 2030.

"The electorate of Gladstone is reliant upon many industries as well as the Gladstone Power Station, which employs 320 people and contractors,” she said in Queensland Parliament last week

"What is hanging over their head? Under a 50 per cent renewable target, their jobs are at risk.

"This government has no idea what big business is trying to deal with in terms of electricity prices.”

Mr Butcher, who hopes to retain his seat in the November 25 state election, said Gladstone played a big part in the state's renewable energy future.

The Gladstone State Development Area is expected to home the state's largest "renewables hub”, with an announcement on the successful company expected before the end of the year.

Business plans are being prepared for each of the five proponents gunning for the development, which Mr Butcher said could create up to 100 jobs in construction.

Mr Butcher said Australia's chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel summarised the energy mix debate well when he likened coal power to the old house phone.

"When people started to get mobile phones, it was difficult to get a contract and work out who had one and who didn't,” Mr Butcher explained.

"Now everyone has one ... it's like where we're at with renewables, we're starting to bring it on.”

Defending job creation in renewable developments, Mr Butcher said there were 800 people building solar farms in north and regional Queensland.

He said construction of sub and transition lines also provided more employment opportunities.

LNP candidate for Gladstone, Chay Conaglen with senator Matt Canavan at the Gladstone Power Station. Matt Harris

Mrs Frecklington was not the only person to have a crack at Mr Butcher over renewables.

The LNP candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen asked the incumbent member to "explain to the people of Gladstone what your militant 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030 will do to Gladstone”.

"According to the Climate Change Authority it will push up power prices by $200 a year from 2020 - and that's just the start,” he said.

"I'm backing coal-fired power and the people who work in the industry. When the Gladstone Power Station reaches the end of its life, we'll need baseload power here to keep Gladstone going and that's what I'll be fighting for.”

Mr Conaglen's criticism comes after a State Government commissioned report from the Department of Energy and Water Supply, which found an ultra super-critical power station would be viable in north Queensland, reduce emissions and lower energy transmission loss.

Mr Butcher said the report quoted by Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls backed-up what the ALP had been saying all along - that a new coal-fired power station in North Queensland does not make sense.

"What the LNP doesn't say is that the report makes it very clear that an ultra-supercritical coal-power station in North Queensland would only be viable under sustained high wholesale energy prices over the 40-year life of the plant,” he said.

"This would mean locking in high wholesale prices for decades, which means Queenslanders would pay more.

"The report highlights significant risks associated with development of a USC plant including it becoming stranded, or a white elephant, as market conditions change.

"The plant would also have high carbon emissions and be exposed to the introduction of a Federal carbon price, inhibiting the ability of any project to obtain finance and maintain value over the plant's life.

"Energy experts and industry investors simply won't back a new coal-fired power station in Queensland.”

Mr Butcher said renewable energy was "undeniably the cheapest form” of new energy to build in Australia.

The opposition leader said instead of trying to lower electricity bills, Annastacia Palaszczuk had imposed a renewable energy target that will cost Queensland families around $200 more a year from 2020.