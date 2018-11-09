Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A power pole has fallen on a house in Smith Street, West Gladstone.
A power pole has fallen on a house in Smith Street, West Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA091118POLE
Breaking

Homes without power after supply pole falls over

Mark Zita
by
9th Nov 2018 12:44 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM

2:00PM: ERGON Energy advises there are 211 properties currently without power, after a supply pole was found leaning on top of a house.

Properties on the following streets are affected:

  • Busteed St
  • Byrne St
  • Harvey St
  • Lomas St
  • Matson Cres
  • McCrudden St
  • Mellefont St
  • Morley St
  • Norris St
  • Paterson St
  • Patrick St
  • Piper St
  • Rigby Cres
  • Smith St
  • Upper Piper St

EARLIER: THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a power pole leaning on top of a house in West Gladstone.

Crews are on the scene at a property on the corner of Byrne and Smith Street.

Roads will be closed, and Ergon crews are also on the scene.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

Related Items

house power pole queensland fire and emergency services west gladstone

Top Stories

    VIDEO: New details emerge about home blaze

    VIDEO: New details emerge about home blaze

    Breaking Emergency services found the Brunke Street house fully alight.

    PM did nothing for Gladstone but threaten workers: MP

    premium_icon PM did nothing for Gladstone but threaten workers: MP

    Business "All he did was come to town and scare 1000 workers at the Smelter"

    Vote at the Art Awards and you could win a Heron Island trip

    Vote at the Art Awards and you could win a Heron Island trip

    News Voting is open at the gallery's kiosks.

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
    AWSUM time expected at Agnes Water this weekend

    AWSUM time expected at Agnes Water this weekend

    News 'Playing the ukulele socially has taken over the world.'

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

    Local Partners