Homes without power after supply pole falls over
2:00PM: ERGON Energy advises there are 211 properties currently without power, after a supply pole was found leaning on top of a house.
Properties on the following streets are affected:
- Busteed St
- Byrne St
- Harvey St
- Lomas St
- Matson Cres
- McCrudden St
- Mellefont St
- Morley St
- Norris St
- Paterson St
- Patrick St
- Piper St
- Rigby Cres
- Smith St
- Upper Piper St
EARLIER: THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a power pole leaning on top of a house in West Gladstone.
Crews are on the scene at a property on the corner of Byrne and Smith Street.
Roads will be closed, and Ergon crews are also on the scene.
This is a breaking news event, more to come.