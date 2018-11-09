Homes without power after supply pole falls over

A power pole has fallen on a house in Smith Street, West Gladstone.

2:00PM: ERGON Energy advises there are 211 properties currently without power, after a supply pole was found leaning on top of a house.

Properties on the following streets are affected:

Busteed St

Byrne St

Harvey St

Lomas St

Matson Cres

McCrudden St

Mellefont St

Morley St

Norris St

Paterson St

Patrick St

Piper St

Rigby Cres

Smith St

Upper Piper St

EARLIER: THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a power pole leaning on top of a house in West Gladstone.

Crews are on the scene at a property on the corner of Byrne and Smith Street.

Roads will be closed, and Ergon crews are also on the scene.

Gladstone Byrne Street Power Pole:

This is a breaking news event, more to come.