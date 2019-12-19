Power plays well in last CQJBC

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Power’s under-18 boys’ side played strongly over the weekend but just missed out on making division one at the upcoming state championships.

The team won three of its four games at the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Players had two wins over the Rockhampton Rockets and beat the Emerald Chargers.

Owen Gardiner topscored in the two Rockhampton games with 32 and 25 points, averaging 19.5 points a game for the competition.

Ben Knight again scored well with an average of 17.5 points a game.

However, the Bundaberg Bulls proved too strong, with the Power boys going down 109-70.

Player Joseph McEldowney said the Bundaberg game was hard.

The team held a four-point lead in the first quarter.

“We got into foul trouble early in the first and second (quarters) and that slowed down momentum,” McEldowney said.

“We just let it slip towards the end of the game.

“We didn’t play as hard as we could in the fourth.”

The boys will get back to training in preparation for the state championships in January.

They’ll look to win the division two title at the Gold Coast.