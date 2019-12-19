Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Power’s Seth Collins against Rockhampton. Photo: Nick Kossatch
Gladstone Power’s Seth Collins against Rockhampton. Photo: Nick Kossatch
Sport

Power plays well in last CQJBC

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Power’s under-18 boys’ side played strongly over the weekend but just missed out on making division one at the upcoming state championships.

The team won three of its four games at the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Players had two wins over the Rockhampton Rockets and beat the Emerald Chargers.

Owen Gardiner topscored in the two Rockhampton games with 32 and 25 points, averaging 19.5 points a game for the competition.

Ben Knight again scored well with an average of 17.5 points a game.

However, the Bundaberg Bulls proved too strong, with the Power boys going down 109-70.

Player Joseph McEldowney said the Bundaberg game was hard.

The team held a four-point lead in the first quarter.

“We got into foul trouble early in the first and second (quarters) and that slowed down momentum,” McEldowney said.

“We just let it slip towards the end of the game.

“We didn’t play as hard as we could in the fourth.”

The boys will get back to training in preparation for the state championships in January.

They’ll look to win the division two title at the Gold Coast.

central queensland junior basketball carnival gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police to speak with alleged stabbing victim

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police to speak with alleged stabbing victim

        News A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

        UPDATE: Lowmead Rd, John Clifford Way reopened

        UPDATE: Lowmead Rd, John Clifford Way reopened

        News Dangerous conditions flare up once again

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your...

        URGENT: 2020 footy season at risk

        premium_icon URGENT: 2020 footy season at risk

        Council News A Boyne Island sports club needs urgent action from the council to go ahead with...