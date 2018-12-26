Power pair's future secure for another season

CONTINUING THE CHARGE: Dylan Owen has signed up for another year with Port City Power.

GLADSTONE native Dylan Owen has re-signed with Port City Power for next year.

The defender is looking forward to another season representing his home town.

"I'm excited to be a part of the program again in 2019,” Owen said.

"It sounds like we have made some positive roster additions and I look forward to playing alongside a talented and hardworking group of players next year.”

Men's coach Brady Walmsley has nothing but praise for the local product.

"Dylan is a gritty competitor on the defensive end, which is an area we need to make dramatic improvements,” Walmsley said.

"He brings a level of toughness to our team which offers a complementary balance to the finesse of others on the roster.”

Owen had a disrupted 2018 season after injury, but Walmsley is confident about his return to the court.

"With a full preseason under his belt, I am confident Dylan will be a major presence in our rotation,” Walmsley said.

It's not the only blockbuster signing for the men's team, with another local young gun also re-signing for next season.

Sophomore player Mitchell Knight is one of the Power's junior players who has developed through their system.

"I'm excited to be included in the program again for season 2019,” Knight said.

"I gained some exposure to the level this year and now have a better understanding for what is required of me to be a semi-professional player.”

Coach Walmsley is confident about Knight's progress, developing skills on managing his work/life balance as a young adult.

"There is no doubting Mitch has the ability to be a feature of our team next season,” he said.

"He is intent on being fully invested in the program next season and I expect he will benefit from the fruits of that commitment.

"We see someone who can genuinely represent the local pathway while also being talented enough to be a reliable contributor.”