Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone residents are experiencing a power outage due to an unknown reason.
Gladstone residents are experiencing a power outage due to an unknown reason.
Breaking

Power outage affects 1300 Gladstone properties

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.53AM:

A FALLEN tree branch was the cause of the power outage which affected 1371 properties this morning. 

An Ergon Energy spokesman said crews were on scene and were working to restore power as soon as possible. 

He said it was unknown when power will be restored to residents. 

The following areas are affected: 

Locations

Gladstone, Gladstone Central, South Gladstone, West Gladstone

Streets

Ailsa St, Allison St, Amelia St, Auckland St, Bayne St, Boles St, Carter St, Dawson Hwy, Dawson Rd, Dudley St, Edward St, Ellen St, Fisher St, Fletcher St, Flinders St, Fowler Lane, Fowler St, Fry St, Garden St, George St, Geraldine St, Glegg St, Glenlyon St, Goondoon St, Hallam Lane, Hawthorne St, Higgins St, Hill Cres, Hunter St, Kellett St, Kent St, Kessell St, Mylne St, Nash St, Norton Lane, Oaka St, Off Lane, Ormonde St, Pier St, Quarry St, Railway St, Rossella St, Scenery St, Side St, Tank St, Toolooa St, View St, Vincent St, Warren St, Watt St, White St, Williamson St, Worthington St, Yarroon St

INITIAL 11.30AM:

ERGON Energy is currently working to restore power to 1371 Gladstone properties after a power supply required emergency repairs.

Fault finding is currently in progress.

It is unknown at this time why the pole was damaged.

Ergon advises the following streets will be affected:

Locations

Gladstone, Gladstone Central, South Gladstone, West Gladstone

Streets

Ailsa St, Allison St, Amelia St, Auckland St, Bayne St, Boles St, Carter St, Dawson Hwy, Dawson Rd, Dudley St, Edward St, Ellen St, Fisher St, Fletcher St, Flinders St, Fowler Lane, Fowler St, Fry St, Garden St, George St, Geraldine St, Glegg St, Glenlyon St, Goondoon St, Hallam Lane, Hawthorne St, Higgins St, Hill Cres, Hunter St, Kellett St, Kent St, Kessell St, Mylne St, Nash St, Norton Lane, Oaka St, Off Lane, Ormonde St, Pier St, Quarry St, Railway St, Rossella St, Scenery St, Side St, Tank St, Toolooa St, View St, Vincent St, Warren St, Watt St, White St, Williamson St, Worthington St, Yarroon St

More to come.

ergon energy power outage gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

        Premium Content Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

        Crime Steven Bruce Robinson was last before the courts in 1985.

        Double J song winner to play at Agnes Blues Fest

        Premium Content Double J song winner to play at Agnes Blues Fest

        Music Following their success from Double J’s Australian Song Of The Year, a popular act...

        Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        Premium Content Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        News “What a terrible indictment that this important project hasn’t proceeded to...

        Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

        Breaking The man was taken to hospital with an ankle injury.