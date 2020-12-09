Power outage affects 1300 Gladstone properties

Gladstone residents are experiencing a power outage due to an unknown reason.

UPDATE 11.53AM:

A FALLEN tree branch was the cause of the power outage which affected 1371 properties this morning.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said crews were on scene and were working to restore power as soon as possible.

He said it was unknown when power will be restored to residents.

The following areas are affected:

Locations

Gladstone, Gladstone Central, South Gladstone, West Gladstone

Streets

Ailsa St, Allison St, Amelia St, Auckland St, Bayne St, Boles St, Carter St, Dawson Hwy, Dawson Rd, Dudley St, Edward St, Ellen St, Fisher St, Fletcher St, Flinders St, Fowler Lane, Fowler St, Fry St, Garden St, George St, Geraldine St, Glegg St, Glenlyon St, Goondoon St, Hallam Lane, Hawthorne St, Higgins St, Hill Cres, Hunter St, Kellett St, Kent St, Kessell St, Mylne St, Nash St, Norton Lane, Oaka St, Off Lane, Ormonde St, Pier St, Quarry St, Railway St, Rossella St, Scenery St, Side St, Tank St, Toolooa St, View St, Vincent St, Warren St, Watt St, White St, Williamson St, Worthington St, Yarroon St

INITIAL 11.30AM:

ERGON Energy is currently working to restore power to 1371 Gladstone properties after a power supply required emergency repairs.

Fault finding is currently in progress.

It is unknown at this time why the pole was damaged.

