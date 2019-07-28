UPDATE: Power restored to residents in West Gladstone

Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage just after 8.30am.

UPDATE: Power was restored after 11.30am.

EARLIER: OVER 700 residents in three Gladstone suburbs are currently without power due to equipment failure.

Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage at 8.40am.

Crews are currently on site working to repair the damage.

The following streets have been affected:

Gladstone Central: Side St, Yarroon St

Gladstone: Side Street

West Gladstone: Ailsa St, Allison St, Bayne St, Carter St, Dudley St, Ellen St, Fletcher St, Flinders St, George St, Geraldine St, Hawthorne St, Kent St, Mylne St, Norton Lane, Ormonde St, Railway St, Rosella St, Scenery St, Side St, View St, Vincent St, Watt St.

More to come.