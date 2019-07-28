Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage just after 8.30am.
Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage just after 8.30am. FILE
News

UPDATE: Power restored to residents in West Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
28th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Power was restored after 11.30am.

EARLIER: OVER 700 residents in three Gladstone suburbs are currently without power due to equipment failure.

Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage at 8.40am.

Crews are currently on site working to repair the damage.

The following streets have been affected:

Gladstone Central: Side St, Yarroon St

Gladstone: Side Street

West Gladstone: Ailsa St, Allison St, Bayne St, Carter St, Dudley St, Ellen St, Fletcher St, Flinders St, George St, Geraldine St, Hawthorne St, Kent St, Mylne St, Norton Lane, Ormonde St, Railway St, Rosella St, Scenery St, Side St, View St, Vincent St, Watt St.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two people airlifted in separate incidents at Biloela

    premium_icon Two people airlifted in separate incidents at Biloela

    News The rescue helicopter was dispatched to both scenes.

    We're looking for Gladstone's favourite personal trainer

    We're looking for Gladstone's favourite personal trainer

    News The Observer has put the call out for readers to nominate their PT

    • 28th Jul 2019 10:07 AM
    PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil a sign of hope against cancer

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil a sign of hope against cancer

    News The candlelight vigil was a moving tribute.

    • 28th Jul 2019 9:46 AM
    'No other option': Gladstone medical bus to close

    premium_icon 'No other option': Gladstone medical bus to close

    Health Dwindling passenger numbers prompt closure.