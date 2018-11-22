UPDATE: Power restored to most homes south-west of Gladstone

Gladstone was lashed with a storm on November 22, 2018.

Gladstone was lashed with a storm on November 22, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA221118STORM

5.49PM: POWER has been restored to most of the streets of south and south-west Gladstone.

The following streets are still without power.

Berajondo: Hills Rd

Rosedale: Baffle Ck Rd, Barnetts Rd, Bottle Creek Rd, Ferry Rd, Kassman Dr, Kenree Rd, Newtons Rd

EARLIER: GLADSTONE was hit by a powerful but short thunderstorm at around 5pm today.

Ergon Energy reports that around 2,400 residents are without power, and do not have an estimated time of restoration.

For updates, please visit the Ergon Energy Outage Finder.

The following streets have been affected:

Beecher

Beatson Cl

Blain Lane

Boundary Rd

Dawson Hwy

Jefferis Rd

Lagoon Rd

Mango Ct

Mt Beecher Dr

Off Jefferies Rd

Pams Ct

Schulze Rd

Siding Rd

Slade Rd

Stewart Rd

Upton Rd

Clinton

Alexandra Cl

Aramac Dr

Barrine Cl

Bingera St

Borumba Ct

Boult Ct

Bunker Ct

Cania Way

Capricorn Cl

Carinya Dr

Col Brown Ave

Cressbrook St

Dartmouth Cl

Daydream Dr

Eacham Ct

Fairbairn Pl

Fairway Ave

Fitzroy Ave

Hamilton Dr

Harmony Dr

Harvey Rd

Hayman Ct

Hoskyn Ct

J Hickey Ave

Julius Cres

Karamea Cl

Keppel Ave

Lady Elliot Ct

Lagoon Ct

Lakeside Pl

Llewellyn Cl

Maraboon Ct

Mciver Rd

Moondarra Ct

Palm Ct

Reservoir Rd

Resolute St

Rosslyn Cl

Saltash Lane

Scampi Dr

Sea Prince Cct

Seal Cl

Somerset Cl

Sovereign Ct

St Bees Ct

Sundowner Rd

Tinaroo Ct

Tryon Ct

Valhalla St

Wivenhoe Cl

Wyara Cl

Yellowpatch Ave

Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd

Benaraby Rd

Glenlyon Rd

Kirkwood

Avocet Rd

Becker St

Blackburn Ct

Bragg Ct

Briffney St

Bufflehead Rd

Carlsson Pl

Cornforth Cres

Eccles Cl

Florey Pl

Greengard Pl

Kandel Ct

Kilby Rd

Kirkwood Rd

Little Creek Bvd

Markowitz Pl

Oystercatcher Rd

Peter Corones Dr

Petrel St, Phelps Cct

Scholes Way

Seagull Bvd

Sheathbill Cct

Spence Ct

Woodland Ct

New Auckland

Blackbreas Ct

Boonderee Pl

Brindabella Pde

Broadwater Pl

Carnarvon Pde

Castle Tower Tce

Cradle Dr

Daintree Bvd

Emmadale Dr

Franklin Ct

Goodnight Pl

Isla Ct

Kakadu Way

Keeling Ct

Kroombit Tce

Namadgi Tce

Palmerston Ct

Springbrook Tce

Windjana Ct

Glen Eden

Allunga Dr

Allunga Ent

Amaroo Cl

Barreenong St

Bembooka Cl

Bendee St

Benjamin Ct

Berringa Cl

Biarri St

Bidala St

Billabong Dr

Blaxland Ct

Carnegie Ct

Cavella Dr

Christian Ct

Dampier Ct

Dean St

Deborah St

Eugenie Ct

Eyre Ct

Giles St

Glen Eden Dr

Illawong Ct

Jabiru Dr

Johnson St

Joyner Cl

Kamala Ct

Kennedy Cl

Lawson Ct

Leichhardt Ct

Melaleuca Pl

Mycumbene Way

Nardoo Pl

Nicholas St

Panorama Ct

Pipit Pl

Ringuet Cl

Shearwater Dr

Stitt Cl

Stoneybrook Dr

Sturt Ct

Tattler Cl

Tuckerbox Ct

Victoria Ave

Wentworth Pl

Yarwun