UPDATE: Power restored to most homes south-west of Gladstone
5.49PM: POWER has been restored to most of the streets of south and south-west Gladstone.
The following streets are still without power.
Berajondo: Hills Rd
Rosedale: Baffle Ck Rd, Barnetts Rd, Bottle Creek Rd, Ferry Rd, Kassman Dr, Kenree Rd, Newtons Rd
EARLIER: GLADSTONE was hit by a powerful but short thunderstorm at around 5pm today.
Ergon Energy reports that around 2,400 residents are without power, and do not have an estimated time of restoration.
For updates, please visit the Ergon Energy Outage Finder.
The following streets have been affected:
Beecher
- Beatson Cl
- Blain Lane
- Boundary Rd
- Dawson Hwy
- Jefferis Rd
- Lagoon Rd
- Mango Ct
- Mt Beecher Dr
- Off Jefferies Rd
- Pams Ct
- Schulze Rd
- Siding Rd
- Slade Rd
- Stewart Rd
- Upton Rd
Clinton
- Alexandra Cl
- Aramac Dr
- Barrine Cl
- Bingera St
- Borumba Ct
- Boult Ct
- Bunker Ct
- Cania Way
- Capricorn Cl
- Carinya Dr
- Col Brown Ave
- Cressbrook St
- Dartmouth Cl
- Daydream Dr
- Eacham Ct
- Fairbairn Pl
- Fairway Ave
- Fitzroy Ave
- Hamilton Dr
- Harmony Dr
- Harvey Rd
- Hayman Ct
- Hoskyn Ct
- J Hickey Ave
- Julius Cres
- Karamea Cl
- Keppel Ave
- Lady Elliot Ct
- Lagoon Ct
- Lakeside Pl
- Llewellyn Cl
- Maraboon Ct
- Mciver Rd
- Moondarra Ct
- Palm Ct
- Reservoir Rd
- Resolute St
- Rosslyn Cl
- Saltash Lane
- Scampi Dr
- Sea Prince Cct
- Seal Cl
- Somerset Cl
- Sovereign Ct
- St Bees Ct
- Sundowner Rd
- Tinaroo Ct
- Tryon Ct
- Valhalla St
- Wivenhoe Cl
- Wyara Cl
- Yellowpatch Ave
Gladstone
- Kirkwood Rd
- Benaraby Rd
- Glenlyon Rd
Kirkwood
- Avocet Rd
- Becker St
- Blackburn Ct
- Bragg Ct
- Briffney St
- Bufflehead Rd
- Carlsson Pl
- Cornforth Cres
- Eccles Cl
- Florey Pl
- Greengard Pl
- Kandel Ct
- Kilby Rd
- Kirkwood Rd
- Little Creek Bvd
- Markowitz Pl
- Oystercatcher Rd
- Peter Corones Dr
- Petrel St, Phelps Cct
- Scholes Way
- Seagull Bvd
- Sheathbill Cct
- Spence Ct
- Woodland Ct
New Auckland
- Blackbreas Ct
- Boonderee Pl
- Brindabella Pde
- Broadwater Pl
- Carnarvon Pde
- Castle Tower Tce
- Cradle Dr
- Daintree Bvd
- Emmadale Dr
- Franklin Ct
- Goodnight Pl
- Isla Ct
- Kakadu Way
- Keeling Ct
- Kroombit Tce
- Namadgi Tce
- Palmerston Ct
- Springbrook Tce
- Windjana Ct
Glen Eden
- Allunga Dr
- Allunga Ent
- Amaroo Cl
- Barreenong St
- Bembooka Cl
- Bendee St
- Benjamin Ct
- Berringa Cl
- Biarri St
- Bidala St
- Billabong Dr
- Blaxland Ct
- Carnegie Ct
- Cavella Dr
- Christian Ct
- Dampier Ct
- Dean St
- Deborah St
- Eugenie Ct
- Eyre Ct
- Giles St
- Glen Eden Dr
- Illawong Ct
- Jabiru Dr
- Johnson St
- Joyner Cl
- Kamala Ct
- Kennedy Cl
- Lawson Ct
- Leichhardt Ct
- Melaleuca Pl
- Mycumbene Way
- Nardoo Pl
- Nicholas St
- Panorama Ct
- Pipit Pl
- Ringuet Cl
- Shearwater Dr
- Stitt Cl
- Stoneybrook Dr
- Sturt Ct
- Tattler Cl
- Tuckerbox Ct
- Victoria Ave
- Wentworth Pl
Yarwun
- Boat Creek Rd