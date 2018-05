LIVE WIRE: a power line has disconnected from a home in Pershouse Street.

Mike Richards

At 4:50pm emergency services were called to an address in Pershouse St Barney Point, where a power line had disconnected from a house.

Fire crews have closed one lane of Pershouse street.

Ergon Energy has been contacted to isolate the line which is still live.

It is not known what caused the line to disconnect from the home.

Police are requesting passers-by to stay clear of the area until Ergon Energy crews arrive.