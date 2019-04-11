Menu
KEEN TO PLAY: Gladstone Port City Power players Kyle Tipene and Nash Koko (back) with Stephen Kiir and Taylor Young.
Sport

Power has point to prove in 2019

MATT HARRIS
by
11th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power player Taylor Young and new recruit Kyle Tipene are raring to go ahead of the upcoming QBL season on April 27.

Young will play for the Power again after coming from Rockhampton last year.

He said coach Brady Walmsley convinced him to suit up for Gladstone for a second-straight season.

"Basically it was my relationship with coach Brady - there's a lot of trust in my abilities and what I can do," Young said.

"I feel playing for him another year will bring a level of success here in Gladstone with the basketball program and help building it up because the men's side isn't really known for winning that much so I'm trying to help them change that.

"The other people they've brought in - it looks like he's recruited a fine group - I know a few guys from prior experiences from college so it's about taking that next step forward.

"I knew Kyle Tipene and the other guys who played last year plus Harold Ridgeway - me and him played against each other in college a few times.

"(Ridgeway) gets here next week and then we get in the swing as far as practising and running our stuff."

Tipene is another fresh face and will bring his experience of playing down south to the Power squad.

"I moved here from down south - I'm originally from Mount Gambier. I played in the South East Australian Basketball League but now it's changed to NBL1," Tipene said.

"I grew up there, moved away and came back to play there last season.

"It's a pretty successful program to be a part of - it's a good community and reminds me of Gladstone."

