Power cut to thousands in wet weather madness
UPDATE 1.30PM:
Energex crews are working hard to restore power to thousands of homes on the Coast as damage from the severe weather continues.
About 1656 homes and businesses in Maroochydore were without electricity as of about 12pm and hundreds of other residents across the region were also affected.
An Energex spokesman said it appeared a banner had flown into an 11,000 volt powerline on Memorial Dr in Maroochydore, causing the outage.
Crews were heading to the scene to confirm the report and repair the damage.
The spokesman said the power outage in Maroochydore could last until about 4pm.
He encouraged residents to secure any loose items in their backyards during the wild conditions.
Hill St, Mill St and Station St in Pomona were still affected by flash flooding according to Queensland Traffic, but it appeared other roads had mostly cleared.
The severe weather warning issued by the bureau remains in place.
UPDATE 12PM:
Wappa Dam at Yandina is raging after heavy downpour battered the region overnight.
Seqwater is reporting the dam is currently holding 5140ML and sitting at a capacity of 108.7 per cent.
Footage shot by the Daily shows water gushing over the spillway.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Monday as a strong upper level low near Fraser Island recently induced a complex surface low over Sunshine and Gold Coast waters.
This complex low is forecast to move ashore early this afternoon and continue its west-south-westward track while weakening into Tuesday.
Energex has advised almost 2500 Coast homes and businesses were without power as of midday, with one outage affecting 1656 customers in Maroochydore.
UPDATE 10.30AM:
Boaties have been warned to avoid heading out if they can with a gale warning issued for Sunshine Coast waters.
Mooloolaba deputy commander Rod Ashlyn said it was best to avoid heading out in these conditions.
"Stay at home and watch TV," Mr Ashlyn said.
"We've been to two calls yesterday for vessels dragging anchor, which is quite common when we get these weather events.
"The conditions should ease tomorrow, so I think the worst of it will have passed then."
The marine forecast is for east to southeast winds of 20 to 30 knots, reaching up to 35 knots south of Maroochydore early in the morning.
Winds turning northeast at 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon and seas of 2 to 3m, decreasing to 1 to 1.5m around midday.
Dangerous surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
UPDATE 10AM:
Motorists heading towards Montville have been warned to take care after a landslip on Balmoral Rd.
The slide has caused several rocks including a "massive boulder" to fall onto the road just after Kookaburra Cres.
The boulder has blocked the left lane with drivers urged to take care.
Emergency services have been notified.
UPDATE 9AM:
Residents have shared photos and videos on social media of flooding in several Coast suburbs, with heavy rain still expected to drench the Coast later on Monday morning.
A flood watch is active as the weather bureau monitors the possibility of localised flooding and disruption to transport routes.
The Mary River, Noosa River and Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks are among the areas of concern.
FLASH FLOODING ON COAST ROADS:
- David Low Way, Bli Bli
- Bradman Ave, Maroochydore
- Old Maroochydore Rd, Forest Glen
- Gympie Tce, Noosaville
- Hilton Tce and Eumundi Rd, Noosaville
- Hill St and Mill St, Pomona
- Station St and Hill St, Pomona
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach encouraged residents not to drive anywhere on Sunday afternoon.
"If you don't need to be on the road, stay off the road in the next 24 hours if you can," he said.
"If you must travel around and you come across flood water, please don't drive through floodwater.
"The roads are going to be slippery and dangerous so we urge you to keep off the road."
Power has been restored to hundreds of Coast homes and businesses but Energex has advised about 900 residents are still without electricity.
The areas most affected included Forest Glen and Rosemount due to the damaging weather.
EARLIER:
The Sunshine Coast has been lashed with wild weather conditions overnight but the region isn't out of the woods yet with "intense" rain expected to ramp up.
The bureau extended its severe weather alert at 5am, warning of periods of heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding south of about Noosa.
The warning says intense falls of up to 300mm are possible on the Gold Coast and on the Sunshine Coast, including the hinterland region.
Maleny recorded 188mm of rain in the 20 hours leading up to 5am on Monday, while the second highest at the Baroon Boat Ramp was drenched with 130mm.
Forecaster Kimba Wong said the rain lull expected for the next few hours would ramp up again with the possibility of intense conditions to come.
"We've got some showers tending to rain across the hinterland at the moment, and just offshore we're watching an area of slightly heavier showers … it's coming onshore and we're expecting that to start increasing rainfall across the Sunshine Coast and the hinterland once again," she said.
"Maybe a little bit of a break period coming for the coastal strip just now, but a little bit later in the morning we should see that activity start to ramp up again.
"We could see some more intense periods of rainfall as it comes through, instead of the steady showers that we've had overnight."
High tides are expected to be "pretty significant" on Monday while a flood watch remains in place for the region's rivers.
"We have had some river level rises but nothing quite meeting that actual minor flood level just yet, but it's certainly a situation to keep across," Ms Wong said.
"With the heaviest rainfall still to come, that'll probably be the time of most concern for actual flash flooding."
Energex has advised 3,101 homes on the Sunshine Coast were without power as of 6am, with more than 1600 residents in Bli Bli affected alone.
Rosemount and Forest Glen are also highly impacted by a lack of power due to the damaging weather conditions.
Several Sunshine Coast beaches remain closed while the dangerous surf conditions continue, as the combination with "abnormally" high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion.
COAST BEACHES CLOSED:
Alexandra Headland
Boardwalk
Bokarina
Bribie Island
Coolum
Currimundi
Dicky Beach
Discovery
Kawana
Kings Beach
Marcoola
Maroochydore
Mooloolaba
Mudjimba
Peregian
Sunrise
Sunshine
Twin Waters
Wurtulla
Yaroomba
Ms Wong said the severity of the surf conditions should ease off by tomorrow but warned residents to remain vigilant for Monday's soaking.
"The surf conditions should gradually ease for tomorrow as the trough that's bringing these wild conditions with it slips out into New South Wales, and takes most of the wind and showers and storms with it as well," she said.
"Basically we should see an easing trend along the Sunshine Coast for weather as we head through the later parts of today, but there's still a bit to come in the meantime."
Rainfall totals from 9am Sunday to 5am Monday:
Mooloolah Station:
Bald Knob: 129mm
Diamond Valley: 129mm
Landsborough: 134mm
Ewen Maddock Dam: 121mm
Palmview: 62mm
Sippy Downs: 89mm
Tanawha: 100mm
Mountain Creek: 99mm
Pelican Waters: 70mm
Bells Ck North: 77mm
Bells Ck South: 90mm
Beerwah: 129mm
Glass House Mountains: 125mm
Maroochy Station:
Eerwah Vale: 107mm
Eumundi: 123mm
Wappa Dam: 129mm
Yandina: 107mm
Mapleton: 122mm
Yandina Creek: 110mm
Doonan Creek: 36mm
Coolum West: 102mm
West Woombye: 116mm
Nambour: 97mm
Palmwoods: 100mm
Diddillibah: 119mm
Bli Bli: 101mm
Eudlo: 135mm
Maroochydore: 49mm
Sunshine Coast Airport: 68mm
Noosa Station:
Lake Cooroibah: 73mm
Mount Tinbeerwah: 80mm
Tewantin: 65mm
Mary Station:
Maleny: 188mm
Baroon Boat Ramp: 130mm
Cooroy: 89mm
Lake Macdonald Dam: 85mm
Pomona: 77mm