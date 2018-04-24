Power couple marks milestone as Gladstone gets into yoga

SUCCESS: Salt Power Yoga owners Suzie and Paul Charalambous are celebrating two years of operation.

YOGA was a foreign word for many people in Gladstone until Paul and Suzie Charalambous decided to take a risk and open a studio right in the centre of town.

The power couple behind Salt Power Yoga have a lot to smile about after recruiting eight yoga teachers, conducting 2000 classes and seeing more than 1000 locals get down and stretch.

This Sunday the studio celebrates two years since the doors opened and the mats rolled out with free yoga classes, markets and morning tea.

With a new book, Take Life by the Balls, soon to be released, Mr Charalambous said he kept his yoga lessons a secret 15 years ago.

"It's funny because we were doing yoga in scout halls and places like that,” he said.

"There was no real, dedicated studio in town for it.

"I hurt my back playing rugby league and yoga fixed me. The boys would tease me about it so I kept it quiet.

"At first when we opened the studio we only had five or six come along, then 40 and now we're booming.

"Yoga has come a long way in Gladstone in 15 years.”

Mr Charalambous said he was seeing every type of Gladstonite roll into his studio, including burly blokes in high-vis gear.

"In regional areas, yoga trends are three to five years behind metropolitan areas,” he said.

"But we are changing that.

"Paying attention to your thoughts, your habits and de-stressing your mind. It gets you back in touch with your values. There's a lot of ways yoga can help you and even the blokes in Gladstone have caught on.”