POWER 100: Sunshine Coast's most powerful person revealed

POWER 100: The Daily will today reveal who made the number one spot for its annual power 100 list.

THE day has finally arrived where we reveal the top 10 most influential people on the Sunshine Coast.

These are the individuals who pushed the boundaries and made an impact on our community's conversations in 2019.

The selections may surprise you, and we encourage you to share your thoughts on who made the cut in this year's Power 100 list.

1 0. Catherine Frewer

THE strength to keep her husband's legacy alive despite a year of heartbreak can only be seen in a woman like Catherine Frewer.

Cycling safety campaigner Cameron Frewer was tragically killed by a car while riding on Caloundra Rd in late 2018.

Catherine Frewer. Photo: Warren Lynam

The year after Cam's death was one of advocacy for Mrs Frewer, who continued her husband's noble work of campaigning for safer cycling conditions on Coast roads.

The mum-of-three spoke out multiple times in 2019, calling for further improvements to cycling infrastructure after another cyclist was tragically killed in September.

9. Ashley Robinson

THEY say raising a child doesn't come with an instruction manual, but Mr Robinson's admirable response when faced with every parent's nightmare was one from which we could all learn.

The Alex Surf Club general manager's stepson Brendon Johnsson was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars in Bali for possession of cocaine last February.

Alex Surf Club general manager Ashley Robinson. Photo: John McCutcheon

Being thrust into the spotlight of international headlines while Mr Johnsson faced a potential death sentence, Mr Robinson did what few expected: he said a heartfelt thankyou.

Despite the very public affair, Mr Robinson continued to preside over one of the region's most popular and successful surf lifesaving clubs, mentoring young lifesavers.

The annual Island Charity Swim from Mudjimba Beach to Mooloolaba Beach also clocked another year of successful fundraising for Coast special schools, which Mr Robinson co-founded with Bill Hoffman in 2001.

8. Mark Forbes

WHEN looking back at how eating disorder support drastically improved across the country, we'll have Mark Forbes to thank.

The dedicated father, along with wife Gay, tried every support service available to help their two daughters who live with eating disorders - but to no avail.

That is when endED was born.

endED founder Mark Forbes. Photo: Mark Forbes

The charity provides compassionate support to eating disorder sufferers, specifically through recovery coaches who offer their own lived experience in understanding treatment options.

In partnership with the Butterfly Foundation, Mr Forbes worked tirelessly to raise more than $2.8 million to develop endED Butterfly House, Australia's first national residential treatment facility for eating disorder sufferers which is set to open in September this year.

His impact will now go down in history in more ways than one, after recently being named Sunshine Coast Council's Citizen of the Year in its 2020 Australia Day Awards.

7. Robert Irwin

IT'S hard not to see the Crocodile Hunter's incredible spirit when looking at his teenage son.

Following in Steve Irwin's footsteps, Robert has continued his father's fight for wildlife conservation through multiple TV gigs and his own social media presence.

Robert Irwin. Photo: Warren Lynam

The skilled photographer is carving out a name for himself overseas, having amassed more than 20 million views through his appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in the past year alone.

Along with sister Bindi, Robert was recognised in the first annual TIME 100 Next list last November and was a special part of her engagement at Australia Zoo in July.

It was also recently announced Robert will front a domestic tourism campaign in a bid to mitigate the devastating impact the coronavirus is expected to have on the industry.

6. Roz White

WHAT started as a business venture with just three staff has now transformed into a supermarket empire supporting a collective staff of more than 400.

Mrs White and her husband Michael own five Whites Supa IGA stores spread across the Coast, some of which were the first to stock various locally-made products.

Roz White.

The prominent business pair opened their 2000sq m Supa IGA in August, the anchor tenant of the $33 million Stockland Baringa Shopping Centre development.

Meanwhile, Mrs White remains heavily involved in business relations on the Coast, including her presidency of the Sunshine Coast Business Women's Network, a board director of Montrose Therapy and Respite Services and is part of the University of the Sunshine Coast Foundation board.

5. Rob Frey

THE devastating impact of the recent bushfire season was undeniably the story of 2019.

The commitment Rob Frey showed to his community will certainly never be forgotten.

The Noosa Heads station officer was on the third fire truck that arrived on scene at Peregian in September as an inferno bore down on the town.

Noosa Heads station officer Rob Frey. Photo: Lachie Millard

With the bravery only our emergency services crews bear, Mr Frey fought valiantly alongside fellow firefighters to save all but one house from the wall of flames.

He continued to closely monitor and protect the Noosa community against deliberately lit fires through 2019 as bushfire conditions remained dangerous.

4. Bernie Massingham

IN THE midst of what can only be described as hell on Earth, a miracle evolved.

Among others, Bernie Massingham is the man our community will always thank.

Inspector Bernie Massingham. Photo: Lachie Millard

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services North Coast Region Inspector was on the front lines during the devastating Peregian bushfires last year.

Inspector Massingham was on the ground for more than 15 hours during the fire's outbreak, tirelessly ensuring the community was protected from the ferocious threat.

The fire chief remained vigilant through the remaining months of 2019, telling the Daily in September he had no doubt the region would light up again.

3. Angie Kent

AS REALITY TV lovers shamelessly tuned into the latest season of The Bachelorette last year, no one could have predicted the whirlwind to follow.

Ms Kent graced our screens on a quest to find true love and it was an eventful few weeks for the Alexandra Headland native, to say the least.

Angie Kent. Photo: Channel 10.

Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was among the 20 suitors vying for Ms Kent's heart, yet his short stint on the reality dating show backfired spectacularly.

Ms Kent was lauded for standing up to Cr Glasgow's "creepy" behaviour before his swift exit from the show, her online presence growing to almost 300,000 supporters.

This year Ms Kent will swap her roses for the rumba as she puts her best food forward in the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

2. Mark Jamieson

NO ONE can deny the Sunshine Coast mayor is a force with which to be reckoned.

Despite narrowly missing out on the number one spot, Cr Jamieson's influence on the region is one that will remain prominent for decades to come.

Mayor Mark Jamieson. Photo: Warren Lynam

Projects in the mayor's vision for the Coast include the $35 million International Broadband Submarine Cable, which was a standout development through 2019, with the east coast's fastest data cable arriving onshore in December.

Cr Jamieson was also instrumental in pushing for a southeast Queensland 2032 Olympic Games bid, which he believes could be a catalyst for government investment to be fast-tracked on the Coast in advance of the event if successful.

The mayor confirmed in December he would seek re-election for a third term in the top job in the upcoming council elections.

1. Bindi Irwin

IF ONE thing is for certain, it's that 2019 was Bindi Irwin's year.

Bindi Irwin has been named the most influential person on the Sunshine Coast. Photos: Robert Irwin/Patrick Woods

We all remember the Crocodile Hunter's daughter as the bubbly little girl who never stopped smiling, yet Bindi truly became the woman her dad would assuredly be proud of in 2019.

The wildlife lover continues Steve's noble work by spreading positivity and calling for action to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram, further cementing her undeniable reach across the country to inspire change.

The past year was personally one Bindi is sure to never forget, celebrating her 21st birthday with hundreds of supporters at Australia Zoo and most notably getting engaged to wakeboarder boyfriend Chandler Powell on the same day.

Along with brother Robert, Bindi was recognised in the first annual TIME 100 Next list last November and was undoubtedly an instrumental part of the zoo winning multiple tourism awards through 2019.

Looking forward to 2020, the country's sweetheart is currently planning her wedding and this year will honour her dad's legacy with the zoo's 50 year celebration in the coming months.