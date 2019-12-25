Pottery workshop brings community together Pottery workshop ‘better than therapy’

Menu
CREATIVE: Ceramic artist Michelle Todd at Ocean Breeze Gallery.
Eilish Massie
25th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A TANNUM SANDS potter has brought colour to the community by hosting art workshops in the region.

Ceramic potter Michelle Todd has made art for 27 years and has travelled abroad but “fell in love” with the Tannum Sands and Boyne Island community.

“We just love it here,” Ms Todd said.

She moved to Tannum Sands with her family three-and-a-half years ago when her husband was transferred to work in the region.

Michelle Todd's ceramic art at Ocean Breeze Gallery.
Before that, she was teaching pottery in the small mining town of Moranbah as a way to make friends.

“I was lonely out there, (the town) had 10,000 people,” she said.

“I advertised through community pages and started teaching women how to make pottery. It was fantastic, not only for me but for the community.”

Ms Todd was going to classes in Gladstone when a woman in one of her classes asked if she could teach pottery in Tannum Sands instead.

“She brought 10 people to my class, she was amazing,” she said.

Michelle Todd's ceramic art at Ocean Breeze Gallery.
Ms Todd said her classes allowed people to “express themselves” for two hours.

“People open themselves up during the classes,” she said.

“I had one woman who told me that it was cheaper for her to come here than to go to therapy.”

Ms Todd works at Ocean Breeze Gallery and displays her artwork in the gallery.

“This region is incredibly talented, I only know that as being a part of the gallery,” she said.

“But there are more than 25 artists here and I have incredibly arty people who come to the classes.”

Ocean Breeze Gallery is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am–2pm. For information on classes, go to www.facebook.com/wingedwares.

