'Potential savings': Real time fuel prices now live

Real-time tracking of fuel prices is now available. Mike Knott

CONSUMERS will now have access to up-to-date fuel prices for more than a thousand service stations across Queensland.

The service, which was available from midday Monday afternoon, is part of the state government's two-year price reporting trial.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the data would be available online and provided to app developers such as Motormouth and the RACQ.

"Over the next couple of weeks as the apps start using the data, motorists will see more servos with more up-to-date prices appearing on the apps and websites they regularly use,” Dr Lynham said.

"This is going to mean potential savings for motivated motorists prepared to shop around.”

Service stations will have to update their fuel prices within half-an-hour of changing them at the bowser.

So far, around 1,300 out of 1,446 service stations have signed up to the program, with others still preparing to implement the system.

After the three month grace period, stations can be fined up to $13,000 for not reporting changes.

In the Gladstone region, from midday yesterday, the cheapest unleaded petrol was $1.27 per litre at BP Boyne Island and $1.29 per litre at Caltex Boyne Island.

In the CBD, United South Gladstone was offering unleaded at $1.37 per litre.

For diesel, United South Gladstone also offered the cheapest in the region at $1.37 per litre, with the next cheapest at BP Boyne Island at $1.39 per litre.

CHEAPEST THREE SERVICE STATIONS FOR ULP

BP Boyne Island - $1.27 per litre

Caltex Boyne Island - $1.29 per litre

United South Gladstone - $1.37 per litre.

CHEAPEST THREE SERVICE STATIONS FOR DIESEL

United South Gladstone - $1.37 per litre.

BP Boyne Island - $1.39 per litre.

Puma Gladstone Depot and Shell Gladstone - $1.42 per litre.

Data is correct as of 5pm December 4th 2018.