Potential re-opened Brumby's bakery will be different

FRESHLY BAKED: Gladstone bakery lovers will have their fingers crossed the store reopens. Remco Jansen

AUSTRALIAN bakery franchise, Brumby's hopes to re-open its Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre store, but this time it will be different.

When the Gladstone Valley and Kin Kora Brumby's stores closed down earlier this year, local pastry lovers were shocked.

The store owners at the time cited increasing electricity and rent costs and a decline in customer sales as the reasons for the forced closure.

But this has not stopped the Brumby's brand steward: global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group putting the Valley store on the market.

When asked why a store opening this time round would be successful, an RFG spokeswoman said "there was obviously community dissatisfaction when the store closed, so we know there is interest in the community for the product.”

"We are confident it will be well-received,” she said.

The spokeswoman also said Brumby's now had a larger product range than what was offered under the previous store.

"The product range has grown since previously, there's new products, product innovation and a big focus on healthier breads,” she said.

The store will also be fully refurbished and Brumby's is looking at offering the franchisee a "manage to own” arrangement where the capital requirement is far less than traditional stores.

The spokeswoman said they were taking enquiries and "looking for the perfect franchise partner”.

RFG hopes to re-advertise the Brumby's stores in Kin Kora and Rockhampton "down the track”.