Potential economic boost for the region

Coal mining in an open pit - Worker looks out at the huge open pit

IF THE proposed Adani Carmichael coal mine goes ahead, it will potentially provide an economic boost to the central Queensland region.

CQUniversity pro vice-chancellor for VET operations and growth, Peter Heilbuth, said the Adani project presented a significant opportunity to boost employment.

"Should the mine go ahead, and currently there is every indication it will, this will provide great opportunities for local job seekers and those leaving school who want to upskill,” Mr Heilbuth said.

"CQUniversity, with its TAFE campuses spread throughout the region, is well placed to support the mine and deliver training to locals.”

Professor of resource economics, John Rolfe, said businesses should be considering their employment and skills required to deal with business if the coal mine goes ahead.

"The project faces a large number of pressures, so I expect that most businesses are waiting for final confirmation,” Mr Rolfe said.

"The most visible employment benefits of the project will be the direct workforce employed, but the supply chain employment will be just as big and there will be an even larger impact through the construction phase.”