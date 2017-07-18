Potential buyers vying for $300k 4WD lovers business

FOR SALE: Owners of Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD Jim and Robyn Steedman say they've found potential buyers.

GLADSTONE Auto Parts and 4WD has seen interest from potential buyers both in and outside of town.

Owners Jim and Robyn Steedman have dropped the price from $350,000 to $300,000.

"We've had at least four prospective buyers," Mr Steedman said.

"In the last week, we've been toying with people who are intending to purchase it."

The store has been closed for stocktake since the end of June.

"We're open for offers and hopefully someone will come out oft the woodwork and get it," Mr Steedman said.

The couple are "only too happy" to assist a potential new owner.

"We're only too happy to ... give them a hand ... in any way, shape or form to make sure they have success as well," he said.