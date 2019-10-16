Potent new painkiller found in weird place

Opiates are some of the most powerful painkillers, but a new Queensland discovery in mud in Tasmania’s Huon Valley could usher in a new class of drugs without the addictive qualities.

QUEENSLAND scientists have found molecules in a mud sample that show promise as the basis for a potential new class of painkiller as potent as opioids but without the propensity for addiction.

University of Queensland chemist Rob Capon first suspected the molecules may have analgesic properties 16 years ago when he analysed a marine fungus found in a mud sample collected near a boat ramp in Tasmania's Huon Valley.

Professor Capon, of UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience, observed that peptides within the fungus looked similar to human endomorphins, the body's natural painkillers.

It was a chance finding, given his laboratory was not looking for a molecule to turn into an analgesic.

"Some people will go out and do a screening campaign looking for a particular type of drug," Professor Capon said. "We weren't doing that. We were just looking for interesting chemistry.

"Once you find the interesting molecules, at that point you have to apply some broader knowledge and say: 'I wonder what we could use them for, and that was the serendipitous aspect of this. I noticed they were similar to endomorphins."

University of Queensland's Professor Rob Capon, who has played a key role in the discovery of a potential new class of painkiller. Pictured supplied by UQ.

At the time, Professor Capon did not have enough research funding to rigorously pursue his finding.

But after joining forces with IMB colleague Professor Paul Alewood and University of Sydney pharmacologist Macdonald Christie, they have modified the molecules to create a new type of analgesic, dubbed bilactorphins.

They have a patent on their discovery and are hoping to collaborate with a pharmaceutical company to develop bilactorphins further.

Professor Capon said early animal testing had shown bilactorphins were as potent as other opioids, such as morphine, but potentially without the adverse side effects, such as suppression of breathing and the possibility for addiction.

A modified version of a molecule found in a marine fungus collected next to a boat ramp in Tasmania's Huon Valley, which is showing potential as a new class of painkiller.

With the backing of a drug company, if bilactorphins live up to their promise, the scientists say they could be available as a safer, new class of painkiller, in a decade.

In the meantime, Professor Capon plans to develop a "Soils for Science" program aimed at building a library of microbes by asking citizens to send in dirt from their backyards.

"Although our discovery of an analgesic from an estuarine mud fungus was serendipitous, it does beg the question - with an almost infinite diversity of fungi in the soils, plants, animals and waters of the planet, perhaps we should be exploring other fungi?" he said.

"We will isolate other microorganisms and hopefully this will lead to the discovery of new antibiotics, new anti-cancer drugs or anti-Alzheimer's medications."

The bilactorphins' research is published in the scientific journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA.